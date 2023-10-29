Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 56.36%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 22.4 %

CJREF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.71. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJREF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

