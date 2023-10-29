CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 736.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 834,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.