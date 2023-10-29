CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.09.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

