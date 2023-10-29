Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 129.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,848,000 after acquiring an additional 118,257 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $5,431,000. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $543.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

