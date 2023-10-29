Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.03. 1,503,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

