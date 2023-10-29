Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $543.03. 1,503,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

