Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.02. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,634 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.