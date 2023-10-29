Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.02. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,634 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
