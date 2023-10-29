Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

