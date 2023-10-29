CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) to Release Earnings on Monday

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
CRSP opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $72.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
