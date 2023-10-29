Critical Contrast: Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $9.30 billion 1.59 $791.27 million $0.53 16.77 KORE Group $268.45 million 0.16 -$106.20 million ($1.55) -0.32

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 8.98% 6.54% 3.72% KORE Group -45.28% -31.42% -8.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telefônica Brasil and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 2 4 0 2.67 KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.23%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telefônica Brasil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats KORE Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

