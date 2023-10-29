CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,351,776 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 14,364,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,890,997. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.