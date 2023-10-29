Ctc LLC Purchases 48,310 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ctc LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Ctc LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,660,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,633,609. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

