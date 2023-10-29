CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 30th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,317.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMF stock remained flat at $60.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.