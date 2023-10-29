Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $215.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

