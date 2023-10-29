Cwm LLC Buys 16,351 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.