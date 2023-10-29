Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 82,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.