Cwm LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $18,295,251,000,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $240,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 253.47%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

