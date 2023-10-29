Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

