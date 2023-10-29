Cwm LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $46.37 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Insider Activity

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

