Cwm LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

