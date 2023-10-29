Cwm LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 572,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

