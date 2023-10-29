Cwm LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

