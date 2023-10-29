Cwm LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $237.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day moving average of $219.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

