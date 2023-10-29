Cwm LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.