Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. Cwm LLC owned about 1.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAY. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter valued at $28,064,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

