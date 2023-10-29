Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,511,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

