Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.