Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

NYSE:BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

