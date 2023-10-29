Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $367.26 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $264.77 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.87.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

