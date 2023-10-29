Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Given New $10.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.60 to $10.10 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.70. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

