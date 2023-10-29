Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -55.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on DAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $119,803.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

