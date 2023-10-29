Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.90. Danaher has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

