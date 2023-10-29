Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

