Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,067 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Darling Ingredients worth $49,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

