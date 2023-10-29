DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.0 days.

OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $51.50 on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130. DCC has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($88.82) to GBX 6,520 ($79.87) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

