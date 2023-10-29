Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 525,185 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,064,000 after acquiring an additional 406,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.