Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

