Dearborn Partners LLC Has $301,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.