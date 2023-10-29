Dearborn Partners LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

