Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

EMR stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

