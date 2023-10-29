Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $183.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.30 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.