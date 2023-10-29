Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Stellantis by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLA. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

