Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $138.31 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.10.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

