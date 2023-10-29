Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.