Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,179,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.