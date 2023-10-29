Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

PXD opened at $238.79 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.