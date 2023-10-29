Delphi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 381,743 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,743 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital accounts for about 1.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $194,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 121.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

OXLC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,153. The company has a market cap of $697.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.05%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.