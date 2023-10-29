Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $92.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

