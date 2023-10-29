Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

DMEHF stock traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,764. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.60. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52-week low of 0.24 and a 52-week high of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Desert Mountain Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

