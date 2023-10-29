Desjardins Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.59.

Boralex Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE BLX opened at C$25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$43.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1277609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 212.90%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

